PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A two-car accident in Feltonville leaves at least one person dead and another person fighting for their life. Cell phone video shows the moment first responders worked to cut at least one person out of a mangled vehicle.
Police responded to the intersection of North Front Street and West Hunting Park Avenue around midnight Tuesday.
The 25-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were both taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
