PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA is making adjustments to some Regional Rail lines this month as it completes work on the Southwest Connection Improvement Program. The upcoming work will affect the Airport, Media/Elwyn and Wilmington/Newark Lines.
The following service changes will be in effect beginning May 10 through May 30:
- A special construction Regional Rail timetable will be in effect for the Wilmington Line
The Wilmington Line will be restored May 10
Trains will operate from Wilmington Station to Amtrak 30th Street Station
- The Airport Line will operate as a shuttle bus service with a special construction schedule
Shuttle buses will operate from 30th Street to the Airport and Eastwick Stations
Service will operate every two hours
- Service on the Media/Elwyn Line will temporarily be suspended
The Media/Elwyn Line will be restored May 31
Alternate service will be available on the Wilmington Line and bus and trolley routes 2
- No trains will operate to Penn Medicine Station
A circulator bus will operate between 30th Street and Penn Medicine Stations
During that time crews will work on tree trimming, SEPTA bridge inspection, overhead wire work, interlocking work and PennDOT tunnel work.
For more details on the project, click here.
