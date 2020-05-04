Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 31-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in North Philadelphia Monday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broad and Dauphin Streets just before 6:30 p.m.
Police say the man was riding his motorcycle southbound on Broad Street when a silver Lexus sedan made a U-turn and the motorcyclist struck the back of the Lexus.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Lexus remained at the scene.
