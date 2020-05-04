



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz — dealing with the unexpected selection of Jalen Hurts during the NFL Draft and becoming a new father. Speaking to the media for the first time since the season ended and the coronavirus pandemic hit, life has changed for Wentz.

“It’s been a very interesting, crazy offseason,” he said.

Wentz and his wife Madison announced the birth of their daughter Hadley Jayne last week.

“One-week old today, so a lot of blessings in my life. A little blessing in disguise with the world the way it is right now, I get to spend more time with my daughter amid the virtual offseason,” he said.

So, will becoming a father change his approach to the game?

“Definitely changes just my perspective regarding life. I’m sure, naturally, that will come out naturally with being a leader in the locker room in different ways. But we have to wait and see how that goes,” he said.

For the Eagles, the NFL Draft was all about speed and weapons for Wentz, especially at wide receiver as the Birds selected Jalen Reagor in the first round.

“We obviously went out in the first round and got an explosive playmaker,” said Wentz. “I’m pumped and thrilled to work with him and the rest of the guys that we’ve added in the draft. I have nothing but confidence in their ability to put together the best 53-man roster that we can.”

‘I Haven’t Even Got Close To My Ceiling’: First-Round Pick Jalen Reagor Brings More Than Just Blazing Speed To Eagles

But the Eagles selecting former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round was confusing, but Wentz says he gets it.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about Jalen, about the kid and player he is,” Wentz said. “I’ve talked to him briefly and excited to add him to the fold and it creates a really good, healthy, competitive and challenging environment.”

He says he doesn’t need any added motivation.

“I’m as motivated as ever, especially after ending the way we did” he said. “To get to that point and come up short, you know I’m as motivated as ever to get back to that point and then even further.”

So, for now, Wentz, just like the rest of us, are all about staying home, staying safe and can’t wait to get the season started.