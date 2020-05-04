



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve been telling you how the pandemic has upended the school year for many students in our region. But two high school seniors are setting all that uncertainty aside.

They are stepping up to take care of those helping us during these difficult times.

For Ziya Tenaglia, it’s been quite a ride working up to this moment.

“There would be days when I was at the machine for seven hours,” she said.

The Frankford High School senior managed to sew four-and-a-half-dozen masks that she is gifting to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where her aunt is a nurse.

“If a nurse needs one to run out to the store real quick, there’s a mask available for you,” Tenaglia said.

The 18-year-old started sewing two years ago while spending quality time with her grandma. She’s now taking her hobby to the next level.

“So how does it feel to be able to use your skills to give back?” CBS3’s Alecia Reid asked.

“It feels good because I know that although my fingertips are sore, I might be tired. There are times I am up at seven in the morning, just sewing,” Tenaglia said. “Right now with everything going on, everyone needs a little bit of help, so if I can provide that I will.”

Tenaglia has been accepted to nine colleges but has to rethink what school she’ll be attending because of limited financial aid and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Also in Philadelphia, Alyssa Baisch is selflessly donating her time to create masks for health care workers.

School officials say the St. Hubert High senior turned what began as a craft project, into an effort that has donations pouring in to pay for needed supplies.

Both teens have taken the time to volunteer their time and effort for those on the frontlines.

As Baisch continues to donate her masks to health care workers, Tenaglia hopes to extend her reach and distribute masks, not only to St Christopher’s but also to different hospitals throughout the city.