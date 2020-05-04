CBSN PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Phillies


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Food banks have seen a steep rise in families who are in desperate need during this pandemic. The Philadelphia Phillies distributed thousands of cases of food to pantries so they can continue operating.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Vans for local pantries lined up outside Citizens Bank Park on Monday.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

They were greeted by team officials and the Phillie Phanatic, who loaded up trunks with the much-needed items.

Comments