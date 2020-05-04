Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Food banks have seen a steep rise in families who are in desperate need during this pandemic. The Philadelphia Phillies distributed thousands of cases of food to pantries so they can continue operating.
Vans for local pantries lined up outside Citizens Bank Park on Monday.
They were greeted by team officials and the Phillie Phanatic, who loaded up trunks with the much-needed items.
