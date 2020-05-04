CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is scaling back the operational hours of its two technology support centers. That’s where students can get their Chromebooks repaired or replaced.

Now that most students have their Chromebooks, the centers will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The centers are located at school district headquarters in Center City and at Fitzpatrick Elementary School in Northeast Philadelphia.

