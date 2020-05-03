CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 56-year-old man is in critical condition after being rescued from the Schuylkill River. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday at Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue.

Authorities say the man was sitting on the ledge of a bridge before losing his balance and hitting his head. He then fell into the river and was pulled out by first responders.

Police say the man was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

