PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation involving a child ends with a Kensington man in handcuffs. SWAT teams swarmed a home on the 2400 block of Cedar Street during the overnight hours Sunday.
Video shows officers talking to the suspect through a second story window before forcing their way into the house.
Minutes later, Eyewitness News observed a boy being taken out of the home and the man taken into custody.
There is no word on what caused the standoff at this time.
