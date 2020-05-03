Comments
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A mother battling cancer amid the coronavirus outbreak is getting a parade of support. Families and friends held a pep rally for Jamie Campbell in Levittown on Sunday afternoon.
Campbell watched as dozens cheered her on from their cars along Mill Creek Road.
On Monday, Campbell begins treatment for metastatic breast cancer.
She’s been battling cancer for four years.
“It’s nice knowing that I have all the backup and people that are just thinking about me while I handle what I have to handle the next couple of months,” Campbell said.
The family says she has lived a life of giving back and helping others.
