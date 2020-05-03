



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An incredible story of perseverance and family. A lost pit bull from Tennessee ended up in the streets of Philadelphia, but thanks to the work of several people, this afternoon she was reunited with her family after four years apart.

Gucci the pit bull has been through a lot the past four years as a stray. This past week, Gucci was rescued at ACCT Philly by Marvin and Jessica Graaf of Philly Bully Team.

“I’m a sucker for old dogs, so I said let’s pick this dog up and get her to the hospital right away,” Jessica Graaf said.

Gucci strutted out of Penn Vet on Sunday after being treated for arthritis and ear and skin infections from her time on the street.

Meanwhile, a post from ACCT Philly caught the eye of a friend of Jodi Chamlee, who told the Graafs that she had lost the dog years earlier while moving from Georgia to Tennessee.

“I mean, obviously at first, I was there’s like there’s no way,” Marvin Graaf said.

“We compared notes for a few hours on the phone and I realized this was her dog that she has been looking for, for four years,” Jessica Graaf said.

“The pattern of the white chest marking was exactly the same and you could tell by the woman’s reaction that it was definitely her dog,” Marvin Graaf said.

After scouring the internet for her baby, Chamlee, her husband and two daughters got in their truck and drove from Tennessee to Philadelphia to get their girl back.

CBS3 Pet Project: How To Play It Safe While Exercising With Your Dog

“I couldn’t wait anymore. I couldn’t bear the thought of her thinking that mama wasn’t going to come for her,” Chamlee said.

Through tears, Chamlee says she never stopped searching and never stopped hoping that this moment could be possible.

“I promised her the day that I rescued her she would not have to go through any more pain,” Chamlee said, “and I only broke half of that promise. The family is finally back together, it has not been the same.”