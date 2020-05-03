



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Center City, Trader Joe’s has reopened after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. A growing number of grocery store workers are getting sick with the virus.

A line of customers could be seen outside Trader Joe’s on Sunday, with an employee waiting to greet them with some hand sanitizer.

It was an apparent smooth reopening after the business was down for deep cleaning Saturday.

An employee got infected with COVID-19 and was last at work Thursday. That was a shock to some customers, but not a need for concern.

“I’ve been coming here and feel they’ve been doing a good job of spacing people out,” a customer said.

A spokesperson for Trader Joe’s said, in part, “At Trader Joe’s, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our crew members and customers. We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues.”

There is a growing number of grocery store workers getting infected with the virus.

The Shop Rite on Oregon Avenue reported one of its workers tested positive on April 6. That same day, the Fresh Grocer of Grays Ferry also reported a worker got infected.

Employees at Trader Joe’s filed a petition on coworker.org demanding managers start providing hazard pay. It received more than 21,000 signatures.

“It’s something very early on all our employers agreed to pay. Paying someone extra money doesn’t keep them safer,” United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1776president Wendell Young said. “But the pay does recognize the amazing work they are doing.”

UFCW represents several grocery stores across Pennsylvania, not including Trader Joe’s.

Young says at least 624 members have been infected. Seven have died, including a few from Philadelphia.

But since the early days of March, Young says decisions have been made to not close stores upon learning workers have been infected.

“Guidance has changed [since early March]. All these companies have implemented enhanced sanitation protocols,” Young said.

Meanwhile, some customers say even though they aren’t too worried about going to the grocery store these days, they worry about what grocery shopping will look like long term.