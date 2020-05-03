PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s continuous rise in coronavirus cases is what makes a warm day so concerning for local officials. They’re worried people will not observe proper social distancing rules.

So Philadelphia is using mobile billboards to drive home the message.

Despite some clouds, it’s supposed to be a warm end to the weekend on Sunday.

After weeks of taking precautions to stay indoors, many people will likely be drawn outside. City leaders say they know this and that’s why they’re rolling out a friendly reminder.

They are using mobile billboards with a message from the voice of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw urging people to stay home.

The mobile billboards also display a “stay-at-home” message.

The trucks will drive through parts of Northeast Philadelphia, Kensington, Center City, West Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The trucks went through those same communities on Saturday as well.

City leaders say this is not the time to let our guard down.

“You know this was really an effort after last weekend when we saw so many people out on nice days, how do we reach those folks and remind them while it’s alright to go outside and enjoy the nice weather they need to stay apart and they need to wear masks,” City of Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

People in those communities I mentioned may hear and see those trucks up until 7 p.m. tonight.

City leaders are hoping people are responsible and practice social distancing.

If folks don’t they could be looking at a fine, but authorities are hoping they won’t have to do that.