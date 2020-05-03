Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is now more help for people in Philadelphia, who are dealing with food insecurity during the pandemic. The city has launched a new food finder website.
Residents can search for sites all around Philadelphia that offer free food and meals.
The webpage provides information in six languages and shows different categories of food distribution, like sites for students and seniors, as well as outdoor meal pick-up locations.
For more information, visit phila.gov/food.
