OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The beach at Corson’s Inlet State Park is now closed until further notice. The beach reopened on Saturday with the rest of New Jersey’s state parks.

Video from social media showed a fair amount of people on the beach and it was shut down by nightfall.

The State Parks Service did not provide a reason why it was closed.

The service added that many areas were overrun with people on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials are now on patrol at all open parks, making sure people are practicing social distancing.

Gov. Phil Murphy told FOX News on Sunday morning that he was pleased overall with what he saw.

The governor was asked if all beaches will reopen by Memorial Day. He said it’s too early to tell.

“As we push these curves down and folks continue to comply and keep social distancing, that’s the best weapon we’ve got to get the best outcome by the time we do get to Memorial Day,” Murphy said.

Some beaches, like Wildwood Crest and Cape May, to name a few, are already allowing visitors to recreational activities only.