



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is joining states in the Northeast to launch a regional purchasing consortium for medical equipment needed to fight the coronavirus as the state’s cases rise to 5,208. That announcement comes as Delaware health officials announce 170 additional COVID-19 cases.

New York Gov. Andrew Como announced the regional purchasing consortium Sunday afternoon during a joint press conference with the regional governors.

Como says working together will increase the market power and help prevent price-gouging.

We announced a joint multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment, other medical equipment & testing. We need a consistent approach for moving our states out of this crisis. That includes ensuring a sufficient supply of PPE & tests. pic.twitter.com/qKR8zehBwH — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) May 3, 2020

“We need a consistent approach for moving our states out of this crisis, and that includes ensuring a sufficient supply of PPE and tests,” said Gov. Carney. “I’m thankful for this coordination with my fellow Governors in the region. We’ll be better positioned to continue tackling this crisis working together with the states around us.”

The states will be looking for suppliers from within the United States capable of supplying the regional group of items needed for the next three months, instead of purchasing mass quantities of items outside of the country.

Some of the items included in the regional purchasing consortium are PPE, coronavirus tests, ventilators and other medical equipment.

Nine more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Sunday bringing the state death toll to 177.

The deaths range in ages between 26 and 103 years old.

According to officials, 1,640 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 18,529 negative cases in the state.