



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Animal Advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News to discuss the proper ways to exercise with your dog with social distancing in mind as the weather warms up. It is great to get your dogs out there with exercise but increasing the difficulty of the exercise for your dog should be done slowly.

You have to remember that your pet may be slowing down, they may want to play but that is just what dogs want to do. So you have to be mindful of their condition and whether or not it is going to be too much for them.

Also, experts say small dogs are not the best candidate for a running mate. This is due to the difference in stride-length in smaller dogs compared to humans.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Juicy Fruit – This is an energetic girl that loves to play and learn. She would love to go to a home experienced with positive reinforcement training. She loves people and has a tendency to show my affection physically, so she would do best in an adult-only home. She would also do well with dogs her size and play style, If you think you might be right for Juicy Fruit, please email the Philadelphia location at adoptions@pspca.org for more information on how to get the ball rolling to make her your furever furry companion.

Roxy – This girl loves to play, jump and run around everywhere. Since she is such a wild and lively kid, she would do best in a home with older teens and adults. If you think she’d be a good fit for you and your family, email adoption counselors at adoptions@pspca.org today.

Athos – He is looking for a chill, relaxed home that will give him time to adjust and show you his true self. He has been through a rough time and just looking for a forever home where he will be comfortable. He loves head scratches and will ask for them once he gets to know you. If you think he would be a good fit for you and your family, email adoption counselors at adoptions@pspca.org today.