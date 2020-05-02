PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sunny and pleasant day is in store for Saturday, as high temperatures finally feel spring-like in the lower 70s. A weak cold front will approach the region Saturday night from the north and bring with it clouds and a chance for a few rain showers to develop as well, mainly after about 5 p.m. for the Philadelphia area.
Overnight lows will stay pretty mild in the upper 50s.
Sunday will not be nearly as nice as Saturday. The front will stall close to the region and allow clouds to be the main feature tomorrow with a couple of spotty rain showers thrown into the mix as well, with the best chance for showers, generally across southern sections of the area.
Temperatures Sunday jump back into the middle 70s.
The front exits on Monday leaving us a bit cooler in the cooler with a breeze that picks up, but with sunshine again.
It’s a return to the cooler-than-normal temperatures and an overall rainy pattern starting on Tuesday.
Multiple fronts and systems will push across the region Tuesday, basically through the end of the week, so expect temperatures in the lower 60s and more shower activity most of the next week.
You must log in to post a comment.