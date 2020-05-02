Comments
GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A gas explosion inside a home in Montgomery County sent a man to the hospital. Crews were called to the 2900 block of New Hanover Square Road in Gilbertsville around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Multiple fire companies responded.
They were able to contain the fire to the basement and first floor.
Officials say the homeowner was transported to the hospital. No word yet on their condition.
The official cause remains under investigation.
