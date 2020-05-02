Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, a new decontamination center for N95 masks is now open. The facility will sterilize the N95 masks of healthcare workers for free so they can be reused during the pandemic.
That’s good news since there is a shortage of personal protective equipment.
The company Battelle is providing the free service through a government contract.
It has another facility like this one in West Chester.
