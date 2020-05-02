CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a beautiful display of appreciation across the globe on Saturday night as landmarks lit up to show solidarity and gratitude to frontline health care workers. In Philadelphia, One Liberty Observation Deck shined in red.

It’s part of the Heroes Shine Bright campaign happening globally to thank all people who put their lives on the line during the pandemic.

The Eiffel Tower was one of the landmarks that were lit up in tribute to medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

