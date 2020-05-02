



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania has surpassed 50,000, as the statewide death toll tops 2,600. An additional 1,334 cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 50,229.

Another 64 deaths were also reported raising the statewide death toll to 2,601.

Over 187,000 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

This latest report comes after Gov. Tom Wolf lifted some pandemic restrictions on 24 largely rural counties.

All of the counties moving from “red” to “yellow” in Wolf’s color-coded reopening plan are in the northwest and north-central regions of Pennsylvania, which have seen far fewer coronavirus infections and deaths than most of the rest of the state. Included are Erie and State College. The most heavily populated areas, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, will remain locked down, Wolf said.

The changes are to take effect next Friday, May 8. Stay-at-home orders will be lifted, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed, and retail shops can start to reopen, though gyms, barbershops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues will remain closed and other restrictions will remain in place, including a ban on youth sports.

“Every Pennsylvanian should feel proud of the work we all did to flatten this curve, and every Pennsylvanian should take this moment to feel motivated by the success that we have had,” said Wolf, who nevertheless urged vigilance by residents and businesses to prevent an outbreak that could lead him to issue new shutdown orders in the areas where they’re being lifted.

“They must continue to abide by the underlying message of yellow: Proceed with caution,” Wolf said at a video news conference.

The counties where pandemic restrictions will be eased are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.

