



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania has surpassed 48,000, as the statewide death toll tops 2,400. An additional 1,334 cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 48,305, the statewide death toll also rose to 2,418.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

In Philadelphia, there are now 15,527 in the city after health officials announced an additional 390 COVID-19 cases. Sixty-seven more people have died due to coronavirus complications in the city, bringing the death toll to 705.

– 390 new cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, for a total of 15,527.

Officials in Montgomery County announced Saturday 76 additional coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths bringing the countywide total to 4,385 cases and 306 deaths.

“Thanks to the many personal sacrifices made by Montgomery County residents, our new case number from the community have plateaued, but we need to get those numbers to start to trend downward before we begin to relax restrictions,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “Please continue to stay home except for essential work or errands. Together, we will beat COVID-19!”

Over 187,000 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.

This latest report comes after Gov. Tom Wolf lifted some pandemic restrictions on 24 largely rural counties.

All of the counties moving from “red” to “yellow” in Wolf’s color-coded reopening plan are in the northwest and north-central regions of Pennsylvania, which have seen far fewer coronavirus infections and deaths than most of the rest of the state. Included are Erie and State College. The most heavily populated areas, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, will remain locked down, Wolf said.

The changes are to take effect next Friday, May 8. Stay-at-home orders will be lifted, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed, and retail shops can start to reopen, though gyms, barbershops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues will remain closed and other restrictions will remain in place, including a ban on youth sports.

“Every Pennsylvanian should feel proud of the work we all did to flatten this curve, and every Pennsylvanian should take this moment to feel motivated by the success that we have had,” said Wolf, who nevertheless urged vigilance by residents and businesses to prevent an outbreak that could lead him to issue new shutdown orders in the areas where they’re being lifted.

“They must continue to abide by the underlying message of yellow: Proceed with caution,” Wolf said at a video news conference.

The counties where pandemic restrictions will be eased are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.

