TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — As if filing an unemployment claim hasn’t been difficult enough, New Jersey officials say recipients will get benefits a few days late this week. The Department of Labor’s computer system was down for several hours on Saturday and people could not certify their weekly benefits.
Although the benefits may reach people a few days late, officials say recipients will get every penny owed.
“I don’t blame people for being frustrated, we don’t begrudge that for one second,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday. “This is an extraordinary crisis. But I will also say we have also chopped through, and our friends and colleagues of the Department of Labor, have chopped through an enormous amount of claims. They’re trying to stay above water, these keep coming in at extraordinary levels.”
There are countless COVID-19 jobless claims that are still unpaid.
Some people have been waiting for six weeks and can’t get through on the phone. Eyewitness News has spoken to people who’ve been waiting six weeks.
As of April 24, about 622,000 people were collecting weekly benefits in the state.
