Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware has risen over 5,000 as the death toll now stands at 168. On Saturday, health officials announced 120 additional COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths.
There are now 5,038 COVID-19 cases in Delaware.
Officials say the deaths range in ages between 26 and 103 years old.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know
New Castle County has 1,864 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 2,359 and Kent County has 793. There are also 22 cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.
According to officials, 1,546 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 18,074 negative cases in the state, officials say.
You must log in to post a comment.