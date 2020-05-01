Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify a group of men they say assaulted an employee at an East Germantown supermarket. Police say six men attacked the employee in the parking lot of the Fresh Grocer at 5301 Chew Ave., around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
The men arrived in two groups and waited outside for the victim to walk out of the supermarket. That’s when, police say, the men punched and kicked the 30-year-old employee several times.
The men fled and the victim was treated at a local hospital.
Police say the suspects were traveling in a Ford F150 or F250 white pickup truck and a newer white Toyota RAV4.
The suspects are said to be black males in their 20s.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
