PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rash of fires in the city has prompted a warning from the Philadelphia Fire Department. Four house fires in the past day have displaced at least 23 people and killed six pets.
Four house fires in the past day displaced at least 23 people and killed 6 pets. With everyone staying home, fire prevention is more important than ever:
🚨 Test your smoke alarms
🏠 Practice your home escape plan
👨🍳 Look when you cook
🔌 Don't overload electrical outlets pic.twitter.com/W5yFCKvZQI
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) May 1, 2020
The fire department says, with people staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “fire prevention is more important than ever.”
The fire department is asking people to:
- Test your smoke alarms
- Practice your home escape plan
- Look when you cook
- And don’t overload electrical outlets
No injuries were reported in the separate fires.
You must log in to post a comment.