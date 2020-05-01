CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rash of fires in the city has prompted a warning from the Philadelphia Fire Department. Four house fires in the past day have displaced at least 23 people and killed six pets.

The fire department says, with people staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “fire prevention is more important than ever.”

The fire department is asking people to:

  • Test your smoke alarms
  • Practice your home escape plan
  • Look when you cook
  • And don’t overload electrical outlets

No injuries were reported in the separate fires.

