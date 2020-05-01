



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eric Lindros — “The Big E” — and the Philadelphia Flyers are teaming up to give one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He’s a Hockey Hall-of-Famer and one of the best Flyers in franchise history.

Lindros is back with the team, now as an ambassador, and he brings with him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Thought now would be a real good time to announce it and then get in line with the All-In Challenge,” Lindros said. “And go and see if we can raise a bunch of money for those that need the food.”

Lindros is joining other athletes and celebrities in the fight against hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can bid to hit the ice with the “Big E” before a game. You can also bring 11 of your friends to watch the pregame skate from the bench and then share a suite with No. 88.

“This is a huge package and hopefully, it raises a lot of money and we can have a great time once this settles down and get back to playing hockey and watching some hockey,” Lindros said.

Lindros spent eight years with the Flyers, which featured a lot of ups and downs.

How does he remember it?

“I stick to the positives. I got off a call this morning with Johnny LeClair and Mikael Renberg and I stick to those kinda positive moments,” Lindros said. “I stick to our playoff runs. Playing in Philadelphia, you come out of that tunnel and the place just goes berserk really.” There’s nothing that describes it.”

Whenever the Flyers do get back on the ice, Lindros says he sees something special from the current club.

“Not only were their reliable guys doing what they’re supposed to be doing, but the depth was to a point where it was a real pack effort,” Lindros said. “It’s too bad the season had to end. They were getting big plays from a lot of different guys. And certainly, great goaltending.”

Lindros discussed more of his fondest memories, his favorite teammate and the All-In Challenge. You can watch the full interview below.