PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia school students will begin a new phase of online learning on Monday. Planned instruction will begin now that the district handed out 81,000 Chromebooks.
There have been questions about how students will be graded.
Superintendent Dr. William Hite said a final decision has not been made.
“We don’t know yet if the grades are going to be based on participation or the actual content,” he said. “Grades are really designed as a way to get feedback, but it is structured to do no harm to students.”
In Pittsburgh, all students will receive passing grades for the fourth quarter.
