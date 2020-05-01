Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A coalition of labor, community and progressive groups got together Friday for a workers resistance caravan. The caravan was a mobile protest highlighting the demands of various movements and groups in Philadelphia.
The first stop for the rally was in support of nurses and other frontline workers at Temple University Hospital.
They then headed south and looped around City Hall, expressing support for city employees, SEPTA and Trader Joe’s.
Other stops included police headquarters, the ICE office, Whole Foods and the Italian Market.
You must log in to post a comment.