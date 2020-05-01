



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several industries are getting back to business in Pennsylvania. Construction work resumed on Friday and golf courses are now open, but with regulations and guidelines that must be followed.

It’s reopening day for construction sites, golf courses and marinas in Pennsylvania, and it couldn’t come at a better time with a beautiful weekend on tap. But that has city officials concerned.

“I know everybody’s got cabin fever and people want to get out and want to exercise,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “I totally get that. But if you can’t put a mask on, what are you saying about your attitude toward your fellow man and woman?”

Kenney issued the urgent plea on Friday as the city begins relaxing stay-at-home orders. He says he’s concerned people will take that as though the city is in the clear.

“What I worry about is this weekend, when people are out there in the warm weather not wearing masks and not distancing themselves from other people,” Kenney said.

Kenney says face masks and staying six feet apart from each other are crucial to not seeing a spike in cases.

On construction sites that were allowed to open up on Friday, workers are required to wear masks. They also must practice social distancing.

Kenney said many construction firms developed new guidelines themselves but said there will be regular city inspections.

“It’s been a little bit challenging for us to watch from the sideline and now we’re very excited,” First Tee of Greater Philadelphia Executive Director Bill Hyndman said.

Pennsylvania’s golf courses also opened on Friday, but tee times must be pre-booked and prepaid.

Groups are limited to four people and clubhouses remain closed. While masks aren’t required, they’re strongly recommended per CDC guidelines.

“This has caused us to think outside of the box and say how can we be better?” Hyndman said. “We want to take this challenge and come out a better organization.”

While the city prepares to open up even more, you could face fines up to $500 for not following guidelines. Businesses face fines up to $2,000.