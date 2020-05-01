PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to do some serious belt-tightening. His revised budget calls for a nearly 4% hike in the city’s property tax, a 4.5% increase in the parking tax, and raising the non-resident wage tax about a .5 %
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
The city estimates the outbreak is costing $649 million in lost revenue.
There would be no cuts to the police or fire departments.
Hiring freezes and layoffs of non-union city workers are also possible.
“We have been hearing that for weeks, that every department will have to cut deep and look for opportunities to shave off their budget upwards to 20%,” city councilmember at-large Katherine Gilmore Richardson said.
City council must hold a hearing on the spending plan before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.
You must log in to post a comment.