PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia has topped 15,000 and the death toll is nearing 640 as health officials continue to tell residents to stay indoors with the weather becoming nicer. On Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley reported 669 new cases, bringing the citywide total to 15,137.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
Farley says the daily count number was high because more than 3,000 lab reports came in today. The health department typically gets about 1,400 results a day.
“I do believe that we are past the peak of the epidemic. We are on the decline, but the decline is really very slow,” Farley said.
Farley also reminded residents to stay indoors even though it might be tempting to go outside with the weather getting nicer.
“The fastest way for those numbers to go down quickly is if people follow our social distancing recommendations — stay away from other people,” Farley said, stating that if you have to go outside, make sure to wear a mask.
The health commissioner added that the Sayre Health Center is opening up a drive-up and walk-up site at 5800 Walnut Street. Testing will be done by appointment only during the week.
To make an appointment, call 215-474-4444.
Statewide, there are nearly 49,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll has topped 2,500.
You must log in to post a comment.