PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce which parts of the state can start to reopen. That would mean the region would move from the red to the yellow zone.
“We haven’t even made the list up yet,” Wolf said. “We don’t have hard and fast rules in terms of putting people in these hard and fast regions. I think every agency in the state has a different definition of the region. We’re going to be looking at the likelihood that groups of individuals are going to be safe or not safe. If they’re not going to be safe, we’re not going to reopen.”
Last week, Wolf said the northwestern and northcentral portions would likely open first, starting next Friday.
Under established benchmarks, Philadelphia is expected to lag weeks behind.
