TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says this weekend will be a huge test for the state as golf courses and state and county parks are allowed to reopen on Saturday. This comes as the number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey has exceeded 121,000 coronavirus cases, while the death toll has eclipsed 7,500.

On Friday, Murphy announced 2,651 new COVID-19 cases, raising the statewide total to 121,190. Another 311 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,538.

NEW: We’ve received 2,651 new positive #COVID19 test results, bringing our statewide total to 121,190. pic.twitter.com/mXOzzbzJ91 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 1, 2020

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, there were 5,972 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease, according to Murphy. Thursday alone saw 571 people discharged from hospitals.

As of 10:00 PM last night, there were 5,972 patients hospitalized for #COVID19. This number continues to DECREASE. pic.twitter.com/qutv1wjPrf — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 1, 2020

During Friday’s press conference, Murphy said this weekend will be a huge test for the state to see whether or not they stay on that trajectory of cases continuing to slow.

“This weekend will be a huge test for all of us as to whether or not we stay on this trajectory. We are not out of the woods yet. We all still have to use common sense,” Murphy said.

LOOK: This map continues to get lighter and lighter as the rate of doubling of new cases continues to slow. This weekend will be a huge test for all of us as to whether or not we stay on this trajectory. We are not out of the wood yet. We all still have to use common sense. pic.twitter.com/8mx39nLXaq — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, New Jersey will begin to test all its inmates and Department of Corrections staff for coronavirus, Murphy’s office said Friday.

The testing will be done along with Rutgers University’s Correctional Healthcare and Accurate Diagnostics Lab and use the university’s new saliva test. Current tests are done using invasive nose or throat swabs. The saliva test requires only spitting into a tube, Rutgers has said.

About 8,000 staff and 18,000 inmates will undergo testing, according to the governor. It’s unclear when the testing will begin.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)