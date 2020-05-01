TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say 18 corpses were found inside a Trenton funeral home on Thursday after the facility got overwhelmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State police say they were part of a multi-agency response yesterday at Anderson Funeral Services on the 300 block of North Willow Street.
The funeral home transported 11 bodies to the central temporary morgue site while seven remained at the facility because their funerals will be held this weekend.
New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan says no criminal wrongdoing occurred.
“This was simply a case where they got overwhelmed,” Callahan said.
Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora says this problem is being experienced by funeral homes across the state.
“We are still left with an overall sense of sadness as this pandemic has taken its toll on our City’s residents,” Gusciora said in a statement.
The COVID-19 death toll has topped 7,500 in New Jersey.
You must log in to post a comment.