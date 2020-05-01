Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Some restrictions are being lifted at the Jersey Shore. Starting Saturday in Wildwood Crest, beaches will reopen for recreational use but no sitting or congregating is allowed.
Ventnor is opening its beaches in a week, on Friday, May 8, for walking, running and fishing.
In Delaware, Bethany Beach has canceled all of its special events through July 15, including Fourth of July festivities.
The Bethany beaches will remain closed through at least May 31.
