PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials in Philadelphia are concerned children are not getting their necessary shots due to parents avoiding medical visits during the pandemic. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley is particularly concerned about measles vaccines.
“Certainly, we don’t want to have a measles outbreak on top of the coronavirus outbreak and clinics are open,” he said. “Procedures are in place to protect you as a parent and your children from getting coronavirus if you go to the clinic.”
Dr. Farley says the non-vaccination rate is up from 22% to 37% since the pandemic started.
