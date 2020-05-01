Comments
DOVER, DEL. (CBS) — In Delaware, protestors were at the state capital of Dover and in Wilmington on Friday. They say they want to return to work and have things get back to normal.
Gov. John Carney addressed the protestors at his news conference Friday.
“As we saw the protests today in Dover and here in Wilmington, the sense of urgency that everybody has in getting back to the new normal, it’s not going to be normal like we used to know it as long as the virus exists,” Carney said.
In Delaware, there are 4,829 cases of COVID-19 and 154 people have died from the virus.
