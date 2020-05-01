Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve looked for signs of hope. We want to show you the moments a South Jersey patient we’ve been following got to head home after a fierce battle against COVID-19.
Opera singer Andy Fei was the second person in New Jersey and one of the first in the country to receive convalescent plasma therapy.
Fei was on a ventilator for six days.
He was treated at Virtua Voorhees and discharged on Friday from the rehab center at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes in Camden.
Fei’s family is now taking him home to continue his recovery.
