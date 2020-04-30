PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say at least six vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle accident that forced traffic off Interstate 95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge in Northeast Philadelphia. Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Cottman Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
A 40-year-old woman was transported to the hospital but there is no information on the extent of her injuries at this time.
Officials have been able to open one lane on I-95 South to allow traffic to pass.
UPDATE: All traffic is being forced off at the Betsy Ross Bridge on I-95 SB. At least 6 cars are involved in this crash with injuries reported. Delays back to Bridge St. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1YwcW0LdbD
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) April 30, 2020
No further information is available at this time.
