CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Northeast Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say at least six vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle accident that forced traffic off Interstate 95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge in Northeast Philadelphia. Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Cottman Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

A 40-year-old woman was transported to the hospital but there is no information on the extent of her injuries at this time.

Officials have been able to open one lane on I-95 South to allow traffic to pass.

No further information is available at this time.

 

Comments