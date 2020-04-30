PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parts of the Delaware Valley is under a high wind warning for most of the day Thursday as heavy rain is expected to move into the region this afternoon. The high wind warning is in effect until 8 p.m. as portions of central and southern New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware could see wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Peak winds are expected between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. In that time we could expect a few thunderstorms to develop as well.

The high winds could cause damage, bringing down trees and power lines. Widespread outages are possible.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall between 4 p.m. and midnight.

This system is a slow mover, yielding to several hours of steady rain over the same areas.

Torrential rain and strong wind on tap for the Delaware Valley this afternoon. Join us now as I talk about timing and who will see the worst of it. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1x1BU5DU2U — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) April 30, 2020

Rain will taper a bit in intensity overnight into Friday as the storm starts to pull away.

When the system is finally all said and done, we could see widespread rain amount as high as 1.5 to 2.5 inches, with some localized spots getting as much as 3 inches.

Lingering showers stick around Friday afternoon and we may see areas of rain overnight Friday into Saturday.

Saturday will be much nicer with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday temperatures are expected to surge into the 70s with a good deal of sun, but a few passing rain showers aren’t totally ruled out.

Early next week, watch for more hit-and-miss showers, mainly Monday and Wednesday, with a chance for a dry day sandwiched in-between on Tuesday.