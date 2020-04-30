



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wild winds are blowing all over the area, knocking down trees and power lines. PECO is also reporting more than 50,000 power outages in the region.

Large tree limb falls on house in the 1500 block of Brandywine Blvd – large crane being used to lift limb @CBSPhilly @manuelsmith @SGIII pic.twitter.com/9LSyQmkGWy — Nate Sylves (@NSylves) April 30, 2020

The gusty winds have shutdown lanes on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Only one lane is open on either span so plan for extra travel time.

Only one lane open on either span due to high winds. Please plan for extra travel time & please drive safely. Additional lanes will be opened as wind speeds diminish. tjm @DelawareDOT @NJDOT_info @NJTurnpike — Delaware Memorial Bridge (@demembridge) April 30, 2020

In Centerville, Delaware, a tree fell on Kennett Pike. Power is out in the Twaddell Mill neighborhood but crews are on scene working to restore it.

This tree fell right in front of viewer Tom Gallagher’s car on Route 113 in Lionville, near Lionville Elementary School. The tree also took down wires with it.

Wind gusts in the area have topped out near 60 miles per hour.

Strong winds have been causing issues across the region this afternoon. Here are some of the strongest gusts reported so far. Londonberry Twp. is in Chester Co @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wpsFuubskI — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) April 30, 2020

A high wind warning is in effect for much of the Philadelphia area until 8 p.m.