By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wild winds are blowing all over the area, knocking down trees and power lines. PECO is also reporting more than 50,000 power outages in the region.

The gusty winds have shutdown lanes on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Only one lane is open on either span so plan for extra travel time.

In Centerville, Delaware, a tree fell on Kennett Pike. Power is out in the Twaddell Mill neighborhood but crews are on scene working to restore it.

 

Philadelphia Weather: Parts Of Delaware Valley Under High Wind Warning As Heavy Rain To Move Into Region

This tree fell right in front of viewer Tom Gallagher’s car on Route 113 in Lionville, near Lionville Elementary School. The tree also took down wires with it.

Wind gusts in the area have topped out near 60 miles per hour.

A high wind warning is in effect for much of the Philadelphia area until 8 p.m.

