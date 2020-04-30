Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 45-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of Annin Street.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the chest and his right side.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
