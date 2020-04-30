Comments
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A house became fully engulfed by flames in Mullica Hill Thursday afternoon. Fire crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Harrisonville Road just before 1:30 p.m.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
S. Harrison Twp, Gloucester Co. 100 blk Harrisonville Road- House fully involved. exterior operations. all hands in service pic.twitter.com/L0i9NAHoG2
— PhillyFireNews (@PhillyFireNews) April 30, 2020
