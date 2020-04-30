BREAKING:Firefighters are battling a blaze in Mullica Hill after a home became fully engulfed by flames
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:fire, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A house became fully engulfed by flames in Mullica Hill Thursday afternoon. Fire crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Harrisonville Road just before 1:30 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

Comments