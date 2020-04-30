PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the United States’ economy have only begun to be calculated. In the last month-and-a-half, over 30 million Americans have found themselves either furloughed or laid off by their employers.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
Those job losses have in turn corresponded with a dramatic increase in unemployment claims across the country. While there’s no disputing that Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey residents have felt these impacts directly, a new study shows that the three neighbor states have seen some of the lowest increases in unemployment claims during this time.
According to a study done by the financial website Wallet Hub, Delaware ranks 30th, Pennsylvania ranks 32nd, and New Jersey ranks 44th among states most affected since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.
That said, the increase in unemployment claims has still been dramatic. Pennsylvania has seen an over 1,000% increase in claims vs. 2019. Delaware’s claims have gone up 583% and New Jersey has increased by 415%, according to the study.
The study finds that Florida, Georgia and Kentucky have seen the highest percentage of increase in unemployment claims vs. 2019, while Georgia, New Hampshire and Louisiana have seen the highest growth during the month of April.
For the full findings of the study, you can head here.
You must log in to post a comment.