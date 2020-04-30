CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mural Arts program says it’s installed “space pads” throughout Philadelphia to help residents maintain proper social distancing. Each one is designed by a local artist.

Spaces pads are available for purchase by emailing Ellen Soloff at ellen.soloff@muralarts.org.

For more information, click here.

