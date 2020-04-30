Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mural Arts program says it’s installed “space pads” throughout Philadelphia to help residents maintain proper social distancing. Each one is designed by a local artist.
Learn more ➡ https://t.co/dm33LkIQTS
Photos by M. Reali #PerseverePHL pic.twitter.com/9cLUlIOrq8
— discoverPHL (@discoverPHL) April 30, 2020
Spaces pads are available for purchase by emailing Ellen Soloff at ellen.soloff@muralarts.org.
