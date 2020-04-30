



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Construction sites in Pennsylvania will begin to open back up on Friday, and that means next week’s jobs report should be better than the previous one. One of the reasons why Pennsylvania’s jobs report is so bad is because construction was deemed non-essential.

But now, construction companies say they’re ready to get their workers back on the sites.

“When it came out that we could go back to work May 1, my employees were calling us, saying, ‘OK, I’m ready to go back,'” BDFS Group Managing Partner Calvin Snowden Jr. said.

Snowden is the managing partner of local construction firm BDFS Group. All of their work stopped a month ago and all of his employees were let go.

It’s a similar story for Greg Meizinger of Meizinger Construction Services.

“It’s almost like we’re having to kickstart the company from scratch,” Meizinger said. “We have things to do, but it’s going to take a while for that whole cycle to continue again.”

When work continues Friday, it comes with new guidelines, including workers wearing face masks and staying six feet apart from each other when possible.

A pandemic safety officer must also be assigned to all sites.

“I spent some of this week visiting the sites to make sure that they have put the safety measures in,” Snowden said.

“Obviously, we have to figure what the normal is going to be until this terrible virus is actually under control or there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Meizinger said.

Meanwhile, for workers who will soon be going back to workplaces, local and state lawmakers are looking for additional protection.

State Sen. Larry Farnese and Philadelphia Councilmember Kendra Brooks are pushing for paid sick leave for all workers and an increase in the number of sick days to 14 per year.

“After this pandemic, it will not be a benefit for workers, it will be a foundation of a strong sustainable economy,” Farnese said.

The lawmakers are also pushing for paid sick leave for all essential workers like grocery store workers going forward.

As for construction sites, no construction can happen in occupied buildings.