By CBS3 Staff
WASHINGTON (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is at the White House on Thursday meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting got underway around 11 a.m.

Murphy said he hoped to discuss three things with the president.

First, he wanted to thank Trump for being a partner.

The governor said he also wanted to talk about furthering the testing partnership between the state and federal government.

And, the governor said he would bring up the topic of federal aid for the Garden State.

Murphy is expected to discuss more on the meeting with the president at today’s New Jersey briefing at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing on CBSN Philly.

