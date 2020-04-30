CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A West Deptford woman is behind bars after police say she claimed she had COVID-19 and spit on a police officer. Police arrested Jenna Richardson Wednesday after they got a call about a fight between two women.

While the officers were arresting Richardson for disorderly conduct, she allegedly spit on one of them and said she was positive for COVID-19.

The officer was taken to the hospital and later released.

